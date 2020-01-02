Malawi: HRDC Threatens Malawi President With Lawsuit Over Terrorism Remarks

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to slap President Peter Mutharika with a lawsuit over his remarks branding the rights body as a terrorist organization.

Mtambo: We want Mutharika to prove what he said

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the organization was consulting its lawyers over the matter.

"This is an attack on human rights activism in the country," said Mtambo.

"This is not the first time that the President has uttered such words. Last time he said that the opposition were working with Al Shabab to destabilize the country," he added.

Mutharika said in his New Year's message that HRDC was degenerating slowly into a terrorist organization following its organization nationwide anti-Jane Ansah protests.

"We want Mutharika to prove what he said, we will not just let him go like that," said Mtambo.

He also said that HRDC will report Mutharika to international human rights bodies including the UN over the matter.