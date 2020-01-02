Angola: Luanda Gets 22 New Classrooms

Luanda — The province of Luanda benefitted since today (Thursday), from 22 new classrooms for primary education in the urban districts of Sequele (Cacuaco) and Ngola Kiluanje (Luanda), respectively, to cater for 1,840 students.

The school, built in the Mayé Mayé neighborhood, adjacent to the Sequele centrality, has a capacity of 1,440 students and has 13 classrooms, a library, two laboratories and a sports court.

The Bairro da Paz school, Ngola Kiluanje, Luanda, has nine classrooms, and can enroll more than 800 students in primary education.

The governor of Luanda, Sergio Luther Rescova, said that 15 new schools were scheduled to be opened before the beginning of the school year, and an effort must be made to reach this desideratum.

He explained that from the effort made so far, nine new schools were opened, resulting in a vacancy offer for 14,000 new students.