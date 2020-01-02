Angolan Becomes World Champion in Cock Weight

Luanda — Angolan Manel Kapé won on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan, the title of world champion in the cock weight category, after defeating the Japanese Mikuru Asakura, in the main fight of Rizin 20.

With this victory, won in the second round by TKO (technical KO), the 26-year-old Angolan becomes the first African to win this mixed martial arts (MMA) title.

After 38 seconds of the second round, Kapé stunned Asakura on the floor after giving several punches to his opponent until referee Jason Herzog intervened on behalf of the Japanese fighter.

As soon as the fight was stopped, Kapé left the ring to greet Kyoji Horiguchi, last champion in this category.

Asakura, 28, was favored to claim the title because he already defeated Kape in May 2018 at Rizin 10.