Zimbabwe: Artists Usher in 2020 in Style

There was joy and jubilation for many people as they entered the year 2020 in style.

Some citizens hosted parties, while others went to church, with some spending time attending various shows happening across the country.

Good, bad, ugly at Winky D show

Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D put up a scintillating and energetic performance on New Year's Eve during the launch of his album, "Njema".

He shared the stage with artistes who included Baba Harare, Mambo Dhuterere and Takura, who warmed the stage.

One thought that Winky D, as big as he is, would follow the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest or even United States songstress Beyonce, where he can do a Coachella or one man band concert featuring his friends who he featured on the album. However he maintained his usual stance of appearing with his usual band.

The supporting acts had their fair share on stage and kept revellers on their feet while waiting for the main act.

Winky D, who performed in the wee hours after keeping people waiting, did not disappoint as he belted songs from his new album such as "Njema", "Sekai" and "Chandelier".

Besides the good performance, disorganisation threatened to mar the show.

It proved to be a hustle to get VIP tickets, let alone ordinary tickets, because of the online system which was slow.

Some people bought tickets days prior to the event and getting the tags on time and verification took longer than necessary.

Multitudes of people spent hours waiting outside intending to buy the tickets as they waited for the system to function fully.

Winky D's huge security entourage on stage also distracted the crowd.

Kayse Worship Show a bliss!

It is not often that gospel music fans in Zimbabwe get to experience top-notch performances from the crème de la crème in the game.

The first mega gospel gig of the year dubbed "Worship Experience" which was hosted by new kids on the block, Kayse Connect, roared to life at the Harare International Conference Centre on January 1, .

The event was well coordinated, security was friendly and relaxed as thousands made their way into the venue.

The lighting and sound for the concert was flawless and there were no glitches switching from one act to the other.

There were 10 acts performing with their live bands.

Another factor to note was the well-thought out and synchronised graphics on the screens.

The engineer was not just throwing graphics on the screens, but they were putting graphs that were in-sync with what was being sung and this helped capture the attention of the audience.

The performing times for each artiste were released to the public early and people already knew when their favourite acts would be on stage.

The event started on time with all the early acts who included Nyasha Mutonhori and Jonah Chivasa producing top-drawer performances within their allocated time slots.

The Charamba's performance exceeded the allocated time, but since they are the beacon of gospel music in Zimbabwe, they were still welcome.

Mambo Dhuterere, the "Ndisesekedze" singer, took to the stage soon after The Charamba's and was well received with cheers and whistles.

But he failed to connect with the crowd when he started performing, with people just watching his act and how he was having a jolly good time for himself.

Mambo Dhuterere failed to transfer his happiness on stage to the crowd.

His drummer could not maintain the tempo in most of the songs and played the same style throughout the whole performance.

Mathias Mhere, as usual, was energetic and got the crowd pumped up and dancing.

Multiple awarding-winning Janet Manyowa came firing from all cylinders, dropping jam after jam much to the excitement of the receptive crowd.

Takesure Zamar Ncube then came in and did what he knows best -- worship.

Much to the fulfilment of the theme of the concert, there was a moment during his set that the entire auditorium knelt and started praying.

Minister Michael Mahendere sealed the night with a scintillating set, belting out his hit songs like "Makomborero", that led people into a frenzy.

Macheso and Selmor at Jongwe Corner

Following a thrilling performance on Christmas Day at Jongwe Corner, Alick Macheso and Selmor Mtukudzi received yet another bumper crowd at the same venue on New Year's Day.

Selmor proved her rising greatness, performing her hits such as "Hangasa" and many of her late father's songs.

Macheso exhibited his usual greatness that made him a legend in local music.

The "Chikuru Kurarama" hitmaker took fans down memory lane with songs such as "Mundigumbuke", "Madhawu", and "Kudzwai". His two sons whom he has been nurturing to take over the family business were also a great addition to the musician's act.

Jah Prayzah shines in Mozambique

Jah Prayzah's musical influence continues to grow, with the artiste spreading his influence regionally.

For the past two days, social media has been awash with photos and videos of his performances in Beira and Chimoio in Mozambique.

As the videos show, his music was well-received, while his audience was well engaged, proving his mettle in a foreign land.

Judging by the attendance and sing-alongs, the musician is out to take over the region.

Rare treat for Mbare fans as Seh Calaz launches album

It was a rare experience as Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz became the first musician to launch an album this year.

The musician drew a bumper crowd in his home area, Mbare, staging one of the biggest shows on New Year's Day.

Many critics have commended his bravery in releasing an album just a day after Winky D launched his much-hyped "Njema".

The title track of his album "Bholato Bholato" has already become a hit among Zimdancehall lovers, with the phrase already being used in street lingo.

Some of the songs on the album include, "Hupenyu Haufanane", "Mera Bhora" and "Haibhadhare".

The event also saw upcoming and renowned musicians such as Dadza D, Killer T, Hwindi President, Massinah, Kabhidha, Jah Master and Jah Child performing.

Mapopoma Festival

The second edition of the annual Mapopoma Festival failed to live up to hype.

The low turnout was largely attributed to sharing revellers with the much more established Victoria Falls Carnival, which is held in the same resort town around the same time as the Mapopoma Festival.

The festival was taken to much larger events, as compared to small lodges where it was held last year.

Musicians and Djs alike gave great performances despite the low turnouts.