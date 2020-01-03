Nigeria: AFN Promises to Win Medals At Tokyo Olympics

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has promised that the country would win medal at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo while reiterating its commitment to an open, transparent and efficient management of track and field events this year.

The federation's Acting President, Olamide George, in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Dare Esan, said that the federation has learnt from the mistakes made since the current board was inaugurated and will put all supporting structures in place this year to ensure a proper and sustainable growth for the sport.

"The era of square pegs finding unmerited home in round holes is over. The AFN will be governed by its constitution and international best practice.

"It was the total disregard for this that made us objects of international ridicule right from the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 where we ran foul of an international freeze on change of allegiance to the embarrassment in Doha at the World Championships in the last quarter of last year, when Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru were initially disqualified from the championships just because somebody failed to discharge his responsibility,' said George, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

"Never again will it happen where Nigeria will be stripped of medals won by her athletes at international championship/games because those saddled with the responsibilities to ensure proper things are done displayed uncommon incompetence," he said.