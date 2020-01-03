Nigeria: Arik Air Donates to IDP Camp in Jos

3 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Arik Air has visited the IDP camp in Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA, Jos, Plateau state to donate some relief items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Addressing the IDPs, the senior official of the airline, Mr. Andrew Odion, noted that as part of the airline's corporate social responsibility (CSR), the airline was there to support them and also to make the festive period more enjoyable and memorable for them.

He said, Arik Air has always been supportive of the less privileged in the country. He advised the officials of the Camp to use the token brought by the airline judiciously and for the benefit of all.

Some of the items donated were Tins of Milo and Peak milk, Vaseline, mosquito net, bed sheets, detergent, Indomie noodles, clothing items, among others

The Arik Air team was received by the camp's Coordinator, Mr. Elijah Bosoq, camp secretary, Mr.Sule Bigi and camp women leader, Mrs.Beatrice Asabe.

In his remark Mr. Elijah thanked the airline on behalf of everyone in the Camp. He promised that the items would be used judiciously and for the benefit of everybody in the Camp.

Read the original article on This Day.

