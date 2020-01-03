Nigeria: Obaseki Releases One, Transmutes Death Sentence of Four Prisoners

2 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the conversion of the death sentence of four prisoners to life imprisonment.

The governor also okayed the release of one person from the Correctional Center.

The governor gave the approval in exercise of the powers conferred on him under section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The four Prisoners whose sentences were transmuted from death row to life imprisonment are Ayo Olofin, Abiodun Uwagboe, Sanni Ladan and Joel Ighalo.

The released inmate is one Emejor Amos.

Recall that the governor in June last year, approved the release of eight prisoners who were on death row and transmuted the death penalty of nine others.

Those freed were "Abu Dennis Ulubeka (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offence of Murder; Tirimisiyu Adebayo (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and Armed Robbery; Tajudeen Fabiyi (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of Conspiracy and Armed Robbery; and Olufemi Ajayi (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of Conspiracy and Armed Robbery."

Others were "Charles Omowunmi (M) found guilty for the offence of murder and was ordered to be detained in prison at the pleasure of the Governor; Kalu Ojeh (M) convicted and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on each count, both sentences to run concurrently for the offences of Conspiracy and Armed Robbery; Mathew Idoko (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offence of murder and Robinson James (M) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and Armed Robbery."

