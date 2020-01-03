Rwanda: Police Report Three Fatal Accidents On New Year's Eve

1 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

There were three fatal accidents on New Year's Eve which resulted in three deaths, according to the Rwanda National Police (RNP).

Earlier on Tuesday before noon, hours before Rwandans ushered in the New Year, the Police reminded people to celebrate responsibly and to put safety first.

CP John Bosco Kabera, Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, on Wednesday morning told The New Times that: "Yesterday we had three fatal accidents, two during daytime and another at around 7 pm, which caused 3 deaths."

He explained that two people died in Southern Province and one in Western Province.

"All were caused by reckless driving. Otherwise, the security situation countrywide was reported calm."

The Police has previously emphasized that the excitement that comes with the festive season celebrations should not be a reason for life to be lost.

Kabera on Tuesday tweeted, reminding people not to drink and drive and not to over speed, among others.

He urged people to avoid distractions on the road, avoid noise pollution, not leave their houses or children unattended, and not serve or sell alcoholic beverages to minors.

Kabera said security organs are ready to ensure the security and safety for all during the festive season but stressed that this also "requires everyone's active involvement."

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Tags:accidents in 2020RNP

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Transport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.