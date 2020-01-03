Rwanda: Police Report Three Fatal Accidents On New Year's Eve

There were three fatal accidents on New Year's Eve which resulted in three deaths, according to the Rwanda National Police (RNP).

Earlier on Tuesday before noon, hours before Rwandans ushered in the New Year, the Police reminded people to celebrate responsibly and to put safety first.

CP John Bosco Kabera, Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, on Wednesday morning told The New Times that: "Yesterday we had three fatal accidents, two during daytime and another at around 7 pm, which caused 3 deaths."

He explained that two people died in Southern Province and one in Western Province.

"All were caused by reckless driving. Otherwise, the security situation countrywide was reported calm."

The Police has previously emphasized that the excitement that comes with the festive season celebrations should not be a reason for life to be lost.

Kabera on Tuesday tweeted, reminding people not to drink and drive and not to over speed, among others.

He urged people to avoid distractions on the road, avoid noise pollution, not leave their houses or children unattended, and not serve or sell alcoholic beverages to minors.

Kabera said security organs are ready to ensure the security and safety for all during the festive season but stressed that this also "requires everyone's active involvement."

