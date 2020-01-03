South Africa: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's Inspirational New Year's Message Is the Energy We All Need in 2020

Cape Town — Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi on 1 January kicked off 2020 with a powerful message on her official Twitter account.

"To the year of disrupting toxic status quo! To the year of shaking tables! To the year of being fearless! Happy New Year," the 26-year-old wrote.

On the Miss Universe stage in December 2019 she once again left everyone inspired with her powerful answer to the question what the most important thing is to teach girls today.

She answered: "I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. I think we are the most powerful beings on the earth, and that we should be given every opportunity. That is what we should be teaching these young girls - to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself."

Zozi, who is only the third South African women ever to wear the Miss Universe crown, is currently living in New York City whilst she performs her official duties. No information has yet been released about when she will be visiting South Africa following her crowning.

Source: Channel24