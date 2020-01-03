South Africa: 'The Bachelor' Just Responded to Charlize Theron's Love of the Show in the Flirtiest Way!

3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Charlize Theron alluded to her guilty pleasure -watching reality show The Bachelor - last week in an Instagram post and we loved it!

In case you missed the Oscar winner's post she stood by a poster of Peter Weber (the star of the current season) - which included the tagline "Expect Turbulence" - and wrote as her caption: "Turbulence I like."

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Charlize also said: "I'm dating the bache... like the show,".

"On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, I just get 'em to bed at like 17:45," she joked, "and then I open a bottle of wine, I take a bath, I get all ready, and then I watch the bachelor. It's my date night."Now it seems that Peter, who is an airline pilot, saw Charlize's post and loves it as much as we did!

In a clear response to Bombshell actress' post, the star of the twenty-fourth season of the show shared his own black-and-white photo in front of one of the South African beauty's Dior ads. His flirty caption, simply read: "Turbulence can be fun."

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

