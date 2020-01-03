Nigeria: Over 5,000 Indigent People in Ondo Communities Benefit From Free Medical Outreach

3 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — Over 5000 indigent people in the four council areas of Akoko in Ondo State have benefited from a free medical outreach programmes initiated by a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Miteda Wellness Initiative.

The initiator of the outreach, Mrs. Adefunmilola Williams-Daudu said the programme was specially designed for people living in the rural communities but lacked medical facilities.

Daudu said: "The medical initiative by Miteda Wellness Initiative has helped in reducing deaths among rural inhabitants.

"The NGO attended to all forms of illness and screening, which will include breast cancer examination, diabetes, Hepatitis, oral health, Blood Pressure, eye problems, malaria, free eye glasses and attending to other health challenges."

Apart from attending to the health of these people in the rural communities, she noted that the NGO has assisted in funding the education of some pupils in some schools.

"This is to assist some indigent students within the community. Some parents cannot afford to provide school uniforms, books and sandals for their wards. We have provided all these for pupils in LA Primary School, Ikaram Akoko.

According to her, government alone cannot cater for the health and education of all its citizens adding that the initiative was introduced by her on the need to give back to the society, during her birthday some seven years ago.

"The number of people who have been coming to the yearly event to get treatment for various ailments had been increasing since then.

"Over 5,000 people had been treated and the programme has been expanding year after year and it has brought health benefits to thousands of people in the area.

Daudu said that medical experts including doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other health workers from all parts of the world would be visiting the communities for the three days medical outreach.

She said the medical programme took place at Ikaram Akoko in the Akoko North West local government area of the state. "

"Some of the illness treated free and if there is any need for more medical attention, we will arrange for them and finance it"

Speaking on what had been expended on the project, Daudu said "more than N15 million has been expended on the project by the NGO in the last six years.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.