Malawi: Lucius Banda Blocked From Performing At Club Planet in Karonga

1 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Music legend 'Soldier' Lucius Banda and his Zembani Band got a shock of their lifetime after he was told that a venue he had prior booked for a show was no longer available.

Luicus Banda : Not happy with Club Planet

Banda had scheduled for a show on December 27 2019 at Planet Club but when he arrived he found that the place was under lock and key.

Planet Club is one of the most popular entertainment joints in the lakeshore district that hosts live shows.

The owner was not immediately available for comment but in an interview Banda said he was "disappointed."

"Honestly I am not happy with what happened. As you are aware, we just went there for the love of Karonga people," Banda told Nyasa Times.

