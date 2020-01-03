Kenya: Injured Atuka Fires Up Cameroon-Bound Malkia Strikers

Kenya national women's volleyball team middle blocker Triza Atuka has urged her teammates not to underrate their opponents during the upcoming African Olympic qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Atuka, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, believes the "Malkia Strikers" have a realistic chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games if their performances against rivals Cameroon last year are anything to go by.

Kenya faced Cameroon four times last year, winning thrice and losing once in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"We had a very good year beating Cameroon on more than two occasions and we also won the African Games title which means confidence is high in the team.

"The coaches have also tried to maintain the same group all through which improves coordination and understanding," said Atuka.

ROUND ROBIN

"For you to win it means there are many things you are getting right so it's all about replicating the positives in Cameroon and avoiding some mistakes that have cost us before.

"Nobody in the current team has played in the Olympics before so that should be enough motivation," she added.

Kenya will battle Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon and Egypt for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the qualifying tournament which will be played in round robin format.

Kenya will begin their campaign on Sunday against Egypt who they last faced in 2017.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Cameroon Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In round robin you have to be very careful not to drop a set or even a point because eventually it will count. Egypt is an unpredictable side and underrating them could turn out to be costly.

"The first game is also very important because it determines how your tournament will be.

"All teams deserve to be there so they have to take a game at a time and treat each game like a final," advised Atuka.

REPLACEMENTS

Having undergone surgery in November last year, Atuka is also out of the Summer Games.

"It's unfortunate that I had to miss out due to injury. I don't want to rush my recovery program because the doctor says it will take nine months," revealed Atuka. However she says her replacements -- Gladys Ekaru and Joan Chelegat -- have what it takes to deliver the ticket to Tokyo.

"Ekaru and Chelagat are good players and the fact that they are in the final squad shows the technical bench believes they can do the job. I am fully behind them and will be cheering them from home. They are capable of filling my shoes," underlined Atuka.

"The other players also have a role to play by guiding them on court especially during high pressure games," she added.

Atuka was part of the squad that participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon where they lost to Egypt in the semi-finals. Cameroon represented Africa in Rio while Kenya last played in the Olympics in 2004 in Athens, Greece.