Kenya: Mwalala Laments High Player Transfer Fees

Bandari Football Club coach Bernard Mwalala is a disappointed man.

With the January Kenyan Premier League transfer window having opened, he's unable to make the buys he would have hoped for: The players are simply too expensive.

He says this high cost of players during this transfer window will not make it possible for him to strengthen his squad.

Apart from striker John Mwita, whom the team snapped up on a free transfer from relegated Sony Sugar, Mwalala says it might not be possible to recruit any other player during this mid-season transfer period saying the prices for the intended targets are too high.

According to Mwalala, Bandari seriously needed to reinforce all departments especially striking, defence and midfield, but he will now have to do with the available players after failing to make a breakthrough on the quality of players he had targeted.

"We do not have time for development during this mid-season transfer period and, therefore, are only looking tried and tested players who will come in and have an immediate impact.

"Unfortunately, such players have become very expensive leaving us with no option but to use what we have," Mwalala said.

UNREALISTIC AMOUNT

According to the former, widely travelled Kenyan international clubs are demanding up to Sh2 million for quality players, a figure he says is "unrealistic" especially now when teams are struggling financially.

"We had agreed on personal terms (with Mwita) and details as we awaited the transfer window to open on January 1. I'm therefore happy to announce that Mwita has now completed his move to Bandari and should be a good addition in the second period of the league," he said.

Bandari are already back in training for their next KPL match against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday and the tactician has predicted the match will be very tough since Nzoia players will looking to impress Bandari's technical bench in order to probably jump ship.

"It is not no longer going to be a walk in the park playing against this clubs which are financially unstable because their players are looking for employment from the few financially stable clubs and will, therefore, give everything on the pitch with an impression of impressing the opposing coaches."

Mwalala also noted that he's is not happy with a section of his players whom he says "totally lack commitment and have refused to take responsibility on the pitch" making it very difficult to trust them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some of our players are not professional enough and have never committed fully to the team.

"This is what Kenyan fans do not understand as they yell at the technical bench whenever the results are not pleasing, instead of engaging the players directly as is the case with fans in other parts of the world."

The mid-season Kenyan Premier League transfer window opened on Wednesday and teams are expected to make changes in their squads.

SQUAD

Bandari squad has Mike Wanyika, Mutapha Oduor, Justin Ndikumana, Moses Mudavadi, Fred Nkata, Sosthenes Idah, Felly Muluimba, Collins Agade and Abdallah Hassan.

Others are William Wadri, Yema Mwama, Patrick Mugendi, Cliff Kasuti, Shaban Kenga, Duncan Otewa, Danson Namasaka, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha and Wycliffe Ochomo.

The rest are Brian Otieno, Nicholas Meja, Siraj Mohammed, Bernard Odhiambo, Dan Guya, Hamisi Mwinyi, David King'atua, Mohammed Katana Agege, Alex Luganje, Wilberforce Lugogo, and Hassan Iddi Ali.