Kenya: Ex-Coast Stima Coach Oyoo Joins Simba Apparel

2 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Former Coast Stima FC coach Joseph Oyoo has joined FKF Mombasa County League side Odibets League side, Simba Apparel FC.

Simba Apparel team manager Collins Omondi Otieno said following the conclusion of successful negotiations, the coach has sealed a "lucrative" two-year deal with the Changamwe-based club.

In a rejoinder, coach Oyoo confirmed the development and has vowed to deliver at his new position.

"I'm excited with the opportunity and I'm grateful to God for giving me this opportunity. My target is to take the club to greater heights notably the FKF National Division One League," said Oyoo.

Oyoo joins Simba with a wealth of experience.

Besides coaching FKF National Super League side Coast Stima FC, Oyoo has previously coached Spedag Ladies and Mombasa Olympic Ladies FC, both of which featured in the top tier FKF Women Premier League.

Other clubs he trained include the defunct Shimanzi Railways and Coastal Kings.

He has led St John's Girls Kaloleni to winning the Coast regional and national secondary schools girls football titles several times and bagged the East African title.

Oyoo has produced many talented players who have featured in former and current women national football team Harambee Starlets players among them Lilian Nandundu, Cristine Nanjala, Mwanahalima Adam and Elizabeth Katunga.

Simba Apparels are making their debut appearance in the league and are grouped in Pool C alongside Nyali Strikers, Voroni Strikers, Ziwani Sportiff, Pendua Rangers, Western Youth and Soccer Mania.

