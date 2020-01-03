Tanzania: Construction of 70bn/ - Industry Kicks Off in Chalinze

IN a bid to support the government move to develop the country's economy through industries, the Tanzania Poly Sunshine Chemical and Mining Service Limited has laid a foundation stone for the construction of the industry in Msoga village, Chalinze, Bagamoyo District.

The industry, which is designed to produce civil explosives materials, is expected to be completed in the mid 2022.

The function was attended by government officials including, District Executive Director Zainab Kijazi, Hassan Juma Mwinyikondo, Village Chairman and Kiboma Mwedisiga.

One of the company's directors, Mr Liu Yang said the company decided to build the industry to fulfill all industrial explosive needs in Tanzania and in other East African countries.

"We are here to establish an industry that will also create employment opportunities to people in this area. The investment will also help to improve lives and welfare of people in Msoga village and surrounding areas," he noted.

Another director, Ms Hao Xiuhua said the industry will be of its own and that it is the first of its kind in East Africa.

"Today we are very happy to lay the foundation stone here at Msoga village for the construction of industrial explosive. Upon its completion, the industry will supply the needed materials in various companies, and thus the investment creates jobs and improves lives of people in this area," she said.

Msoga village chairman, Mr Kiboma Mwandinga told fellow villagers that the industry was a great opportunity for them to get jobs and market for various locally produced products including fruits.

The company is looking forward to build the industry for 18 months at the cost of 30m US dollar (69bn/-) and will produce 20,000 tones of civil explosives per year.

Over the past 10 years, Tanzania's mining industry has experienced rapid development.

Currently, China is among the largest source of investment in Tanzania, with a large number of enterprises involved in the country's infrastructure and manufacturing industries.

Among them is Poly Chemical Holding Corporation (POLYCHEM), which is engaged in international cooperation and overseas businesses in the fields of civilian explosive materials and blasting services.