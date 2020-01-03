Tanzania: Arusha Wins Taifa Cup Basketball Trophy

ARUSHA Regional basketball team has been crowned Mtaka Taifa Cup B asketball 2019 Champions in the rain interrupted tournament that ended in Bariadi, Simiyu on Wednesday.

Tanzania B asketball Federation (TBF) president Phares Magesa said from Simiyu that the final was initially set to wind up on Tuesday, but downpour left court in unplayable condition.

"The match could not end on Tuesday as scheduled and the federation's Technical Committee agreed with both teams to push the game to today (yesterday), we are grateful that it ended well," said Magesa.

He said that final saw in-form Arusha led by tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ally Mohamed beating Mwanza 69-47 in a thrilling and entertaining encounter.

Arusha completed the tournament with unbeaten run and deserved to be crowned new champions in the field of five regions. Defending champion Dar es Salaam missed the tournament.

Apart from Arusha and Mwanza, Magesa named other regions that participated in the event that started on December 27th last year as Shinyanga, Mara and hosts Simiyu.

The team's battled it out in the round-robin group stage before the top two teams sailed into the final showdown.

Mohamed also emerged as the tournament top scorer, while best defender award went to Abdul Kiango also from Arusha as Simiyu became the most disciplined team.

Magesa also named 12 players selected for the 2019 B asketball All Stars squad, with champions Arusha contributing four players.

The All Stars players are Ally Mohamed, Tyrone Martin, Haji Mbegu, David Godfrey all from Arusha, Ally Buruba, Peter Jangu and Amon Semberya (Mwanza), John Samweli, Ladislaus Lusajo (Simiyu), Bahati Jacob (Shinyanga) and Francis Makuru (Mara) Magesa commended Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC) Anthony Mtaka for his support that made it possible for the tournament to take place.

Mtaka provided free accommodation and food for all participating teams during the tournament.

"I also want to extend my thanks to all stakeholders who supported the event in one way or the other that include Tanzania Postal B ank (TPB ), officials from Simiyu authority and TBF Competition Commission Chairman Manase Zablon, event Commissar Alfred Ngalalji, Children and Schools Commission Abdallah Mpogole for job well done," said Magesa.