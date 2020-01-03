Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board Employees Want 2 Senior Staff Out, Threaten Strike

.Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) employees have threatened a strike on January 8 to force management remove two senior members of staff whom they accuse of deteriorating welfare standards.

Lilongwe Water Board

The staff are accusing the director of finance a Mr Mtawali and director of Technical Services Paul Makwenda also of abusing their offices.

They say LWB is failing to remit K500 million it deducted from the employees for pension to pension fund affecting those who retire from the organization.

But LWB chief executive officer Paul Sagame said the strike was illegal.

He said the workers decided to go on strike without giving mediation a chance.

Sagame said LWB has since obtained a court injunction stopping the workers from proceeding with the strike.