Malawi: Misa Malawi Revives Media Council to Oversees Ethics of Professional Journalists

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has revived operations of the Media Council of Malawi.

Misa chairperson Tereza Ndanga: Relaunch of the council will help in upholding media code and ethics

Media Council of Malawi, which oversees ethics of professional journalists as well as disciplinary issues, closed shop some years back owing to financial problems.

Journalist Moses Kaufa has since been appointed the council executive director during a meeting of media managers on New Year's eve in Liwonde.

Kaufa is a communication professional.

The re-launch of the council provided a platform for stakeholders to appreciate the new model self-regulation model that will be guiding the profession.

Kaufa is expected to spearhead the rebirth of the council, assist media houses and journalists in designing and implementing in-house self-regulation mechanisms and strategies to uphold highest standards of professionalism.

Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga said the relaunch of the council will help in upholding media code and ethics.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.