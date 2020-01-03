Malawi: World Food Program Halts School Feeding Program

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

At least 300 000 learners will be affected by the decision by World Food Program to immediately stop its school feeding program.

The program gave an opportunity to learners to get porridge at their respective schools during tea break in order to retain the schools in primary school after noticing high drop outs due to poverty and hunger in some areas of the country.

WFP country representative in Malawi says the decision has been arrived at because donors have pulled out of the program.

He said 333 primary schools across the country will be affected.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Lindiwe Chide described the withdraw of the program as temporary, saying the government has already identified new donors to carry on with the program.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

