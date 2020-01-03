Sudan: Al-Ta'yeshi Praises SPLM-N's Extension of Cessation of Hostilities

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council and Spokesman of the Government delegation for peace talks Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Ta'yeshi has highly praised extension of cessation of hostilities at the Tw Areas by the People's Movement -North Sector- Al-Hilu faction

The Spokesman of the Government delegation said in a press statement that declaration of cessation of hostilities at this time was important step and discloses political will and strong unprecedented desire for achieving com prehensive and durable peace , describing the declaration of cessation of hostilities as good news for the Sudanese people on occasion of the independence Day.

Al-Ta'yeshi underscored firm commitment of the government with its previous decision on comprehensive ceasefire at all areas of Sudan and its genuine desire to press ahead with the ongoing peace process in Juba to achieve peace ending the historic grievances, political violence and killing as well as opening way for justice , reconciliations , balanced development and building a state embracing the all.