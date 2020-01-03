Somalia: Hundreds March in Somalia to Protest Mogadishu Bombing

2 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Mogadishu on Thursday, condemning massive explosion that killed nearly 90 people and wounded more than 140 others.

The protest came in response to a call from the city's mayor for a massive rally to pray for those killed and injured in Saturday's truck bombing at the Ex-control Afgoye On Dec 28.

The militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting Turkish convoy escorting by Somali soldiers.

The deadly bombing left two Turkish nationals dead who were working on a Qatar-funded road project on Mogadishu-Afgoye street.

Al-Shabaab offered condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones in its attack, which has drawn global condemnations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

