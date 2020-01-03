Somalia: Three Killed As Al-Shabaab Ambushes Bus in Kenya

Three people were killed and two others injured after suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a passenger bus at Lamu Count, Kenya

The gunmen are said to have opened fire at the bus before shooting three men at close range, killing them on the spot.

One of the injured passengers sustained a bullet wound on the arm while the other was shot on the head.

Confirming the 12.30pm attack, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the bus belonging to Mombasa Raha Sacco was heading to Lamu from Mombasa.

A multi-agency security team have since been deployed to comb the area as they pursue the attackers.