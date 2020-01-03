Sudan Police - Khartoum Independence Celebrations Marred By 'Outlaw Violence'

2 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Khartoum police press office has reported "many outlaw activities" at Freedom Square where celebrations for Independence Day and the civil New Year and took place yesterday, including an attack on people in the area surrounding the square, which police faced-off with tear gas.

The press office also announced that a group of outlaws carrying edged weapons harassed and assaulted five girls in Freedom Square. All five girls were hospitalised with varying injuries.

Hospital assault

Yesterday, the doctors of Ombadda Hospital in Omdurman were assaulted by unknown persons using machetes and edged weapons.

The hospital doctors said in a statement that the attackers injured one of the doctors and intimidated the workers of the emergency, surgery and paediatrics sections.

The Committee of Doctors of Ombadda Model Hospital affirmed that its employees continued to work while their lives were at risk.

The doctors conditioned opening the departments of surgery, paediatrics, and internal medicine with provision of protection to the hospital.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

