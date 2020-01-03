Sudan: Two Areas - Rebel Cease Fire Extended Till March

Kauda — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) announced on Wednesday, the extension of the unilateral cease fire for three months in the states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The movement said that the decision to extend the cessation of hostilities unilaterally in all areas under its control comes as a goodwill gesture and to give the ongoing peace talks in Juba an opportunity to succeed. The cease fire will be valid until March 31.

El Hilu called on all his army units to abide by the declaration, effective January 1.

In an order seen by Radio Dabanga issued yesterday to all units under his command, El Hilu instructed them "to observe and respect this declaration and refrain from any hostile acts, except in cases of self-defence and for protection of civilians".

United Nations agencies

On Tuesday, six United Nations agencies arrived in the SPLM-N El Hilu-controlled areas in South Kordofan to start the process of providing humanitarian assistance.

The SPLM-N said in a statement that the agencies included UNICEF, the World Food Program, OCHA, FAO, global health and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The statement said that mission representatives visited Kauda, and a number of service facilities, including schools, health centres, Women Union headquarters and some of the headquarters of local organisations operating in the region.

The movement says that it will allow relief through air routes, "only because of the necessity and importance of the matter".

The SPLM-N described the move as good and "a move in the right direction to achieve peace".

Cease fire

On December 15, the Sudanese government and the armed movements in Sudan signed a goodwill agreement to extend the Juba Declaration of Principles, which includes a cease fire, for two months.

The Political Agreement that ends on February 14, 2020 was signed by the chief negotiator of the government, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', and representatives of the rebel groups.

Roads opened

As reported by Radio Dabanga in December, the SPLM-N has agreed to open a number of roads in the Nuba Mountains.

In particular, the main roads of Heiban and Kauda, that are partly held by SPLM-N El Hilu, will be accessible for all traffic, Acting Governor of South Kordofan Gen Rashad Abdelhameed reported.

He said that the South Kordofan government achieved "an unprecedented breakthrough in the peace process by opening common markets and restoring confidence between the people living in areas controlled by the government and those living in rebel-held areas.

"Peace has already been achieved on the ground in South Kordofan. What remains is the official signing of the peace agreement in Juba," he said.

The governor explained that the road to Kauda is now not only open for ordinary traffic, but also for humanitarian aid operations - though he warned that the roads need to be cleared of land mines.

Access permitted

In late September, the Sudanese government Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) approved a UN initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to people living in rebel-controlled areas in South Kordofan and Blue Nile state.

In October, Sudan's Council of Ministers granted permission to the World Food Programme (WFP) to visit Kauda in South Kordofan for the first time in more than eight years. WFP Executive Director David Beasley reached Kauda on October 23.

Rebel leader El Hilu welcomed the step, and said that the permission "confirms that the old mentality of the ousted regime of Al Bashir has gone with him, and there are new people in Khartoum".

Two months later, on December 18, Beasley visited the rebel-held area of Yabus in the extreme south of Blue Nile state.