Nigeria: Youth Leaders Commend SARS for Curbing Criminalities in Abia

Umuahia — The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has commended the Abia State's command of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for its efforts in checkmating the activities of criminal elements in the state.

A press statement issued by the youth leaders in Umuahi, observed that SARS has continued to record notable successes in fighting crime in Abia state.

The statement, which was signed by President General and Secretary General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem and Canice Igwe respectively, said that the people of Abia have every reason to be grateful to SARS.

"SARS operatives have done very well and we thank them for a job well done," the youth leaders said.

COSEYL noted that SARS activities in the state assumed a positive dimension when a Superintendent of Police, Johnbull Obioguru, took charge of the squad.

"Before now, criminals had made it difficult for people to sleep with their eyes closed. Cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes were on the increase. But the story changed for good when Obioguru took over the mantle of SARS in Abia State," the group said.

The youth leaders, therefore, pleaded with the police authorities to give Obioguru more time to sustain the good job of routing criminals.

"We don't want criminals who run away from the state because of SARS stance against criminality to return to Abia. The state is enjoying peace and tranquility courtesy of Obioguru's able leadership," COSEYL said.

The youth leaders pointed out that all shades of crimes, including armed robberies, kidnapping, internet frauds, cultism, among others, which used to have a field day in Abia have met their waterloo courtesy of the Obioguru led SARS.

"Between 2006 and 2016, there were incessant cases of bank robbery in broad daylight. These robbers will rob and go scot free. But for the past two years, incident of bank robbery has never been heard of," said the group.

COSEYL also noted that the Operation Puff Adder, which was launched by the Inspector General of Police, Musa Mohammed, is being implemented to the letter by Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon. "The positive results are evidently clear for all and sundry to see," the youth leaders stated.