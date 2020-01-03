South Africa: Seven Killed, 15 Injured in Horror KwaZulu-Natal Taxi Accident

3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Seven people have been killed and 15 others injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban on Friday.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said rescue operations had to be performed after bodies were trapped in the vehicle.

"Police search and rescue have arrived to help with extrication. At this stage we confirm seven people have died in this tragic incident," Herbst said.

The vehicle was carrying 22 people.

By Christmas Eve, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula confirmed that a total of 589 people had lost their lives on the roads over the festive season thus far.

This included 489 fatal crashes.

At the time, he said the majority of deaths were pedestrians followed by passengers, and then drivers and cyclists.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.