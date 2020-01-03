Nigeria: Oyetola Pays Salary Without Federal Allocation

3 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola paid December 2019 workers' salaries without the federal allocation.

The state's Head of Service, Olowogboyega Oyebade, disclosed this in Osogbo yesterday during the inter-religious prayer session organised by workers to herald Year 2020.

He said this further confirmed the governor's commitment to workers' welfare.

He assured the state government of the continued support and cooperation of the workforce.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola said the consistent prayers and support of the workers and the people of the state were instrumental to the "unprecedented milestones" his administration recorded so far.

"Workers are the engine room of government and the link between the government and the people. You are our right arm in the delivery of our services to the people. You were there for us last year when we laid the foundation for appreciable services for the people.

"I must say that I am blessed to have workers who willingly and conscientiously give me the three things that define the success of an administration: service, prayers and support," Oyetola said.

He thanked all the Christian and Islamic leaders present at the event, urging them to pray for sustainable success of his administration.

The governor said: "It is very important to collectively drive the IGR because it is the only source for payment of the minimum wage."

