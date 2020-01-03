Nigeria: Dr Sheshe Appointed As New AKTH CMD

Kano — The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed Dr. Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the new Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Professor Aminu Zakari Muhammad.

Until his appointment as new CMD, Dr. Sheshe was the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee and deputizes as the Chief Medical Director in charge of all clinical activities in the hospital.

He was born in 1965 at Sheshe Quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government.

Dr. Sheshe attended Madatai Special Primary School and Government Secondary School Gwale, and then Rumfa College all in Kano.

He then joined the School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for the IJMB and later got admission into the Faculty of Medicine, Bayero University, Kano for his Pre-clinical Studies in 1986.

He moved to Benin University in 1988 and graduated with MBBS in 1991.

Dr. Sheshe did his NYSC in Akwa Ibom State and he was redeployed to Kano at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Clinic, Bompai.

He then joined the Kano State Government and worked at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital as Medical Officer.

He later joined Bayero University Teaching Hospital, now AKTH, and later, in 1997, to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for his residency at the Department of Surgery.

Dr. Abdurrahman was appointed Honorary Consultant in Surgery and Lecturer 1 in Bayero University Kano in 2004. He has been in the Department of Surgery of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital until his appointment as deputy chairman, Medical Advisory Committee in 2014 and then chairman Medical Advisory Committee in 2017.