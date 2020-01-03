Nigeria: Hafiz Inuwa Takes Over As Delta CP

3 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omon-Julius Onabu

Asaba — Delta State Police Command's new helmsman, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has taken over the mantle of leadership from Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke as the state Commissioner of Police.

The police command, in a statement thursday in Asaba, said "Mr. Adeleke has been nominated to attend a course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos Plateau State."

Born on March 21, 1964 at Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Inuwa holds Bachelor of Arts degree and a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA), the statement said.

The new Delta State Commissioner of Police enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 and attended the elite course at Police Academy in Kaduna.

Inuwa, who was elevated to the rank of a Commissioner of Police on October 31, 2017, is married and the marriage is blessed with children.

"The in-coming Commissioner of Police has pledged to leverage on the existing security mechanism towards enthroning the reign of peace and safety in Delta State (and) advised the public to always co-operate with the police and other security agencies at all times in this regard," the statement said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.