Nigeria: Individuals, Corporate Bodies Should Partner Govt On Qualitative Health Care Delivery

Abeokuta — Individuals and corporate organisations have been called upon to join hands with government in the delivery of quality health services to the masses in the country.

The founder, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro Foundation, made the call in Abeokuta at the flag-off of the free eye test for residents of Abeokuta held at Olowu Palace, Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta.

Otunba Adejare Adegbenro said the health situation in the country now requires the services of both the government and well meaning Nigerians in order to improve the health status of the masses.

He applauded the Ogun State government policy known as Adopt a Primary Health Centre", policy which encourages organised private sector to support the rehabilitation of Primary Health Centres across the State.

He said Nigeria has gone beyond where we will always expect government to do everything for the people without the people contributing their quotas to move the country forward.

"Those that have the wherewithal to assist the government in the provision of basic amenities should not fold their hands".

"In the area of education, health and other social amenities, we can also supplement the efforts of government in the eradication of poverty in the society through various empowerment".

Speaking on the free eye test, Adegbenro said no fewer than 5,000 people benefittted from the three days Free Eye test and medical services.

The free eye test/medical services was for all categories of people; irrespective of religion, sex and ethnic background.

Adegbenro, one of the grandson of the former Premier of defunct Western region, stated that the primary aim of the foundation was to reduce poverty, give support toward community development and reduce poverty as well as health related problems that is rampaging the society through the provision of social infrastructures, empowerment programme and free medical services.