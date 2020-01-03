Nigeria: Abuja Lawmaker Urges Security Agents On Tackling Kidnapping

3 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A House of Representatives member for Abuja South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, has called on security agents to redouble their efforts towards tackling cases of kidnapping in his constituency and Nigeria at large.

Sokodabo, who made the call in a statement he personally signed in his New Year message yesterday, also urged people of his constituency to pray as they embraced the new year 2020.

He stressed on the need for people of his constituency to be seen as peace loving people, while urging the youth to shun violence and other influences that will impede the future development of Abuja south constituency.

He noted that only peace and love for each other irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation will enhance rapid development of his constituency.

He further urged the people of his constituency to have full faith in his administration, saying he was working assiduously to ensure that he carried everyone along.

Sokodabo disclosed that his representation has put in place tangible projects that will impact on the lives of the good people of his constituency, adding that youth and empowerment were also part of arrangement he has put in place for people of his constituency.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.