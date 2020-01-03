Nigeria: Abuja Lawmaker Urges Security Agents On Tackling Kidnapping

A House of Representatives member for Abuja South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, has called on security agents to redouble their efforts towards tackling cases of kidnapping in his constituency and Nigeria at large.

Sokodabo, who made the call in a statement he personally signed in his New Year message yesterday, also urged people of his constituency to pray as they embraced the new year 2020.

He stressed on the need for people of his constituency to be seen as peace loving people, while urging the youth to shun violence and other influences that will impede the future development of Abuja south constituency.

He noted that only peace and love for each other irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation will enhance rapid development of his constituency.

He further urged the people of his constituency to have full faith in his administration, saying he was working assiduously to ensure that he carried everyone along.

Sokodabo disclosed that his representation has put in place tangible projects that will impact on the lives of the good people of his constituency, adding that youth and empowerment were also part of arrangement he has put in place for people of his constituency.