Gambia: Fire Outbreak Ravages Famous Kora Player's Home

2 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang

The house of a famous Kora player and Afro Manding Artist Pabobo Jobarteh, was ravaged by fire in the early morning hours of the last day of 2019, in their family compound in Brikama Sanchaba.

According to the artist himself, it all happened when he was away from home. He said he does his work on the internet and has a Wifi at home; but that on this fateful day, he decided to go to an internet cafe at the Brikama market; that it was at the internet cafe that someone called him to inform him that his house was on fire. He said he immediately alerted the fire and rescue service who rushed to the scene, but it was too late. He said when he arrived at the scene, he found out that the fire has been extinguished but that all his belongings were burnt to ashes. He however thanked God that nothing happened to his family and other people's rooms and their belongings.

"It was only my house and my family and our belongings that were affected by the fire. But nothing happen to other people and their belongings," he told this reporter in an interview.

