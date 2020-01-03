Gambia: Agent - 'Gambia's Bakery Jatta Had an Emotional 2019'

2 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Agent Efe-Firat Aktas admits his client Bakery Jatta had a rough 2019.

The Gambian-born got caught up in a web of controversy stirred up by German tabloid BILD last year.

Bild ran series of articles accusing the Gunjur-born of fraud, conspiracy and perjury in a saga that began in October ending only in November.

The story went around becoming a major talking point in the international media as some pundits described the Gambian game as fraudulent.

Jatta got booed at stadiums each time he turned for his Hamburg second division side prompting investigations by the German FA and Hamburg province.

Bakery did not allow the curses get to his head, developing a thick skin through those torrid times.

Findings later proved BILD's story to be untrue in a major sight of relief for the 21-year-old.

And asked to sum up how the previous 12 months went for his player, agent Efe-Firat Aktas summed it up in just few lines.

'The year 2019 was an emotional and formative year for Baka with the saga and whatnot. He has developed both personally and athletically. I just wish him and HSV a successful 2020,' he said.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper.

