Gambia: Sainey Nyassi, Mansally and Toubabo Axed From Team of the Decade

2 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sainey Nyassi, Abdoulie Mansally and Mustapha Toubabo Jarju have missed out on the final roster of their former clubs team of the decade.

Nyassi and Mansally -both wingers - signed for USA club New Engand Revolution in 2007 from Gambia Ports Authority and Real de Banjul respectively after impressing in the 2007 Canada Youth World Cup.

Under coach Steve Nicol, they shone before leaving the club in 2012 and 2013.

A poll was recently stirred up by journalists asking New England fans for their best players for an 11-man team.

Both Gambians did not get mentions in the sheets provided and thus missed out on the final roster.

From the polls, Sainey and Mansally now 30-year-olds, were tagged as players who did not live up to their promising talents.

Mustapha Jarju, known to Gambians as Toubabo also did not get enough mention in a total 41,000 votes to comprise Belgium League's best players' line up.

Jarju spent nearly a decade in Belgium's top flight before leaving to become the Major League Soccer's first Designated African player. However, that stint ended in a fiasco leading to his return prior to disappearing into oblivion.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.