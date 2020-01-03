Gambia: Sainey Nyassi, Mansally and Toubabo Axed From Team of the Decade

Sainey Nyassi, Abdoulie Mansally and Mustapha Toubabo Jarju have missed out on the final roster of their former clubs team of the decade.

Nyassi and Mansally -both wingers - signed for USA club New Engand Revolution in 2007 from Gambia Ports Authority and Real de Banjul respectively after impressing in the 2007 Canada Youth World Cup.

Under coach Steve Nicol, they shone before leaving the club in 2012 and 2013.

A poll was recently stirred up by journalists asking New England fans for their best players for an 11-man team.

Both Gambians did not get mentions in the sheets provided and thus missed out on the final roster.

From the polls, Sainey and Mansally now 30-year-olds, were tagged as players who did not live up to their promising talents.

Mustapha Jarju, known to Gambians as Toubabo also did not get enough mention in a total 41,000 votes to comprise Belgium League's best players' line up.

Jarju spent nearly a decade in Belgium's top flight before leaving to become the Major League Soccer's first Designated African player. However, that stint ended in a fiasco leading to his return prior to disappearing into oblivion.