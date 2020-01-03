Gambian Defender Released By Swedish Club

2 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Mohammed Mbye, a Gambian centre-back, has not been handed a renewed deal. The national team player's contract ended in December 2019.

His release is reflective of his minimal involvement in newly promoted Swedish premier league side Mjallby last season campaign.

The 30-year-old former Rennes man joined Mjallby in 2017 when the outfit were in the Swedish third tier helping them gain back-to-back promotion until last season when the club opted to blend experience and youthful exuberance.

Interestingly, during the time he was considered peripheral for his club, he ironically was an invaluable for Gambia featuring in virtually all the qualifiers, sealing the Scorpions back-four.

Mbye is expected to leave for abroad or stay in the Swedish second tier with a different side.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.