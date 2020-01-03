Gambian Defender Released By Swedish Club

Mohammed Mbye, a Gambian centre-back, has not been handed a renewed deal. The national team player's contract ended in December 2019.

His release is reflective of his minimal involvement in newly promoted Swedish premier league side Mjallby last season campaign.

The 30-year-old former Rennes man joined Mjallby in 2017 when the outfit were in the Swedish third tier helping them gain back-to-back promotion until last season when the club opted to blend experience and youthful exuberance.

Interestingly, during the time he was considered peripheral for his club, he ironically was an invaluable for Gambia featuring in virtually all the qualifiers, sealing the Scorpions back-four.

Mbye is expected to leave for abroad or stay in the Swedish second tier with a different side.