South Africa: 2019 - and in Other News...

analysis

Ever felt, year after year, like the clock's ticking faster, and that December arrived just as you finished writing down your list of the previous year's resolutions? It's not just you.

If your 2019 flew past you like a meteorite falling to the Earth, it's not because of the frantic pace at which Donald J Trump tweets/lies (in 2019, he tweeted an average of 15 times a day; all in all, he lied on average 23 times a day); it's simply because, as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Duke University Adrian Bejan explains in Quartz, "the present is different from the past because the mental viewing has changed, not because somebody's clock rings."

This means that our perception of time depends on "the number of mental images the brain encounters" - the more stimuli, the less time seems to fly. Quartz journalist Ephrat Livni adds: "When you are young and experiencing lots of new stimuli - everything is new - time actually seems to be passing more slowly. As you get older, the production of mental images slows, giving the sense that time passes more rapidly."

As children, we are introduced to and experiencing new things all the time, giving...