South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court On Charges of Murder and Robbery

press release

As part of ensuring that offenders are brought to justice, two suspects, aged 20 and 23 are expected to appear in the Taung Magistrates' Court today facing charges of murder and robbery.

The accused's court appearance emanates from an incident in which a 19-year-old Onthatile Ntlhaeng was allegedly stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 January 2020.

According to information received, police were called to a scene at about 02:00 in Kokomeng village, Taung where the lifeless body of Ntlhaeng was found on the street with multiple stab wounds. It is alleged that Ntlhaeng was in the company of his girlfriend on his way home after New Year's celebration at a local tavern when confronted by the suspects, who demanded their cell phones. Although the girlfriend managed to escape unharmed, Ntlhaeng was stabbed multiple times and certified dead shortly after the incident.

Subsequent to initial investigations regarding the incident, police arrested two suspects in Kokomeng village. However, the police were attacked by about 60 community members of Molelema village, who unsuccessfully demanded that the suspects be released and handed to them.

It was after the police had left the village with the suspects that the mob allegedly attacked a house and ultimately killed two men aged 26 and 30. As a result, the police are also investigating two counts of murder. No one has been arrested at this stage.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded members for their courage and professional conduct amid attack by members of the community. He condemned the attack on the police and said that taking the law into one's hands is totally unacceptable and cannot be condoned. He further said that the police will work tirelessly to ensure that those who are responsible are arrested to face the full might of the law.