Sudan: Mediation Announces Resumption of Talks Tomorrow

2 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Mediation announces the resumption of talks session on Juba forum between the Transitional Government and Revolutionary Front tomorrow (Friday).

"Talks would be resumed in a session between government and SPLM- Aagar Wing in the presence of RF chief AL Hadi Idris and transitional sovereign council member, Mohamed AL Hassan AL-Taayeshi,' said the mediation member, Duo Matrick.

He added that the session would be focused on the framework dossier presented by the movement particularly he said that the two parties have already agreed on a number of provisions stated in the framework.

Moreover, according to the mediation other tracks would be resumed in upcoming days specifically next week with AL Hilo's faction after the return of his negotiating team which currently holds consultations with its grassroots membership.

