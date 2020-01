Nyala — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Fakki Suleiman, inspected, the extent of the damage inflicted on the UNAMID mission camp in the city of Nyala, following the recent events in the camp.

The SC Member who visited the camp, Thursday, accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdulla explained in a press statement that information regarding the nature of the events that took place in the camp Still being investigated.