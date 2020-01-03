Sudan: SC Delegation Concludes Visit to N. Darfur

Al-Fasher — Members of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer and Aysha Musa concluded, Thursday, a two-day visit to North Darfur State.

Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lena Al-Sheikh who accompanied the SC Members has described the visit as successful and constructive.

"The visit enabled the delegation to meet all the components of the community in the state and got-aquainted qwith their visions and initiatives to strengthen peace "the minister indicated.

The minister expressed regret over the incidents took place recently in Genina, affirming the government's keenness to carry out the necessary arrangements.