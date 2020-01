Al- Genana — First Vice President of Transitional Sovereign Council 1st. Lt.Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdok and members of the higher committee to resolve Al- Genana town's incidents have inspected the situation at Karryandag camp following the events that took place recently there.

The FVP and his accompanied delegation have inspected the magnitude of the destruction in the camp.