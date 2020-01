Khartoum — Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II has congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day.

Her Majesty the Queen said according to the Media Office of the British Embassy in Khartoum that "I am pleased to extend congratulations to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the advent of the National Day, after a year of the great change."

Her Majesty wished the Sudanese people happiness and prosperity.