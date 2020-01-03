Sudan: Consumer Protection Organizes a Forum On Modern Trends in Cooperatives

Khartoum — The Sudanese Costumer Protection Association is organizing a forum on costumer protection on Saturday 4th January at its office in Arquette - Obaid Khatam Street. The theme of the forum will be " modern trends for cooperatives in the civil government", Representatives of several professiona are invited to attend the event.
