Angolan Government Encourages Entrepreneurship

Luanda — The Angolan business sector resented the effects of the economic crisis in 2019, the year in which many private companies closed doors, thus causing the government to show imagination and find ways to increase jobs supply.

In order to stimulate entrepreneurship, the Angolan Government has created the ambitious Employability Promotion Action Plan (PAPE), which is already starting to bear fruits.

PAPE aims to foster and support the emergence of micro and small businesses and entrepreneurship, as well as provide an electronic platform to streamline service delivery intermediation.

Aimed primarily at self-employed professionals, the programme is to be implemented until 2021.

With the vision focused on the future of young people in the job market, the Executive has invested in entrepreneurship, with training stages and the plan for the training of more than 30,000 young people in business management in the whole country.

With a budget of 21 billion kwanzas for the granting of 10,000 micro credits and distribution of 42,000 professional kits, the initiative boosts the sustainable development of the country and the national economy.

The project, which aims to reach 243,000 beneficiaries across the country, demonstrates concern about the job market, which currently has an estimated rate of about 71 percent in at least 30 million people in Angola.

The focus on the project reinforces the entrepreneurship promotion strategy and is also relevant to the strategy of decreasing the unemployment rate.

Data to which ANGOP had access indicate that between 2018 and the third quarter of 2019 in Angola 161,997 new jobs were created.

Of this figure, 80.3 percent refers to jobs in the public and private business sector, and 19.7 percent in the politico-administrative sector, that is, in the civil service.

Child labour

Another theme that marked the year just gone was the creation of the National Action Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour, which aims to create policy strategies for prevention and a favourable environment for the development of children.

The project aims to increase the access to education and training programmes for professionals, suitable for children, in addition to mapping zones and types of child labour.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the objective to reinforce the practice of dialogue and collective bargaining, as well as allowing the migration from informal to formal work, the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security signed this year the Country Programme of Decent Labour Agreement (PPTD).

It is a long-awaited instrument by the country's trade unions.

The PPTD is an instrument of cooperation of the International Labour Organization (ILO)'s tripartite constituents: Government, group of employers and workers, and it is in line with ILO and UN principles, allowing the migration from informal to formal work.

With the agreement in question, the authorities prove that there is a concern of the Angolan Government to improve and promote youth employability, formalization of enterprises and reinforce social dialogue and the practice of collective bargaining.

For the implementation of the agreement, it is planned that over the 2019-2022 period, five million dollars will be invested, and will be elaborated in a concerted and inclusive manner by the organizations of workers and employers with the Government.

It is intended a focus on three defined priorities: contributing to the formalization of enterprises and informal workers; promote youth employability and strengthen social dialogue and the practice of collective bargaining.