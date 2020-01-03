Angola: Tourism Revenue Falls Akz 3 Billion

Luanda — Angola's hotels and tourism sector levied 9 billion in revenues during the third quarter of 2019, representing a 3 billion fall in comparison to the same period in 2018.

Despite the drop - according to the director of the statistical planning office of the Ministry of Tourism, Mário Jacob Santos, who was speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the yearend greetings ceremony - the revenue from hotels and similar services could represent around 0.8% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2020.

In the last four years, he said, the development of the tourism sector has suffered from negative influence of the slowdown of the international economy with contraction in economic activity, the exponential increase in inflation rates, the degradation of the fiscal sector indicators and the significant reduction in foreign currency reserves.

In order to reverse the current scenario, the official said, the strategy outlined in the Development Plan for the sector is aligned with the 2025 Strategic Plan, whose aim is to obtain tourism resources on a sustainable basis for social and economic benefits for Angolans.