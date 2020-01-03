Angola: Alexandre João Wins Domestic Yearend Race

Luanda — Angolan Alexandre João athlete of the local Interclube won the country's yearend race with a time of 31 minutes and 26 seconds, less 27 seconds recorded in 2018, when he finished in the third position among foreign competitors.

1 / 1

Alexandre João wins domestic yearend foot-race

The 2019 yearend race started at 5 pm in Luanda downtown (Mutamba area) without the participation of non-resident foreigners due to financial difficulties and turned out to be very balanced.

The second placed was David Elias, who is also an Interclube athlete, who finished nine seconds behind the winner, while the third placed was achived by 1º de Agosto's Avelino Sangahali.

The balance was also recorded in the women's race in which both first and second places were taken by Interclube athletes.

Ernestina Paulino, the winner, finished with 36 minutes, Adelaide Machado (37:27) and Josefina Baptista, 1º de Agosto athlete, finished in the third position (37:47).

In terms of adapted sport, Silvestre Ngula won in T46 class (lower limb disability) with the time of 33:56, followed by Sabino Chipessi,(34:39), and Manuel Jaime (34:46).

In women's category Maria Joaquim won (T11 class), followed by Margarida Cassinda (Huambo - T20 class) and Edna António (T46 class), in combined race.

The competition counted on the participation of three 3,000 competitors among professional, Paralympics and ordinary citizens.

This is the third time in less than five years that the competition is disputed only by national competitors, since its internationalization in 1964.

This 64th annual event was budgeted at 66 million kwanzas, with a part of this amount expected to be obtained from sponsors, while the Ministry of Youth and Sports would provided 18 million kwanzas.