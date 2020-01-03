Angola: Seven Deaths Registered in New Year's Day

Luanda — Seven deaths and thirty nine injuries were recorded on Wednesday dawn, all over the country, in sequence of 44 road accidents, reports the National Police.

spokesman of the national police, Orlando Bernardo

The pre-balance of the New Year's Day occurrences, presented by the spokesman of the General Command of the National Police, Orlando Bernardo, indicates also an occurrence of cases of homicides in Luanda (Angolan capital) and the norhern Malanje Province.

One of the victims is Erica Basílio, 21 years old, murdered during a fight, after an altercation at a party in Mussulo Island - one of the most known Luanda beaches.

The young citizen was stabbed on the chest and was pronounced dead in a hospital, in Luanda.

The presumed suspects, five citizens aged between 23 and 25, have been detained.

Another victim, whose name wasn't revealed, died in the same circumstances at the Campo de Aviação village, Municipality of Malanje. Following the occurrence, five citizens were detained.

About the crime situation, 110 citizens have been arrested, the National Police registered 130 crimes, recording an increase of five more compared to last year's same period.

Among the crimes, stand out robberies, with 37 reports (6 more than 2018), 33 cases of battery (minus three than last year), 28 vehicles stolen (same in the previous year), 1 sexual abuse (minus 2).

The provinces of Luanda, Cuanza Norte, Huambo, Bié and Huila registered the highest criminality rate during the transition to the New Year.

In this period, the National Police also seized three fire-arms, 350 litres of fuel and recovered a missing car.

Regarding the land border situation, 504 foreign citizens were repatriated.