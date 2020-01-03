Gambia: GMC Party Holds National Delegates' Congress in Nyakoi Wulli West

31 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

The Gambia Moral Congress on Saturday 28th December 2019 held their third National delegates' congress in Madina Koto Wulli West.

Speaking at the congress the party leader of GMC Ahmed Mai Fatty highlighted the party's principles and policies to delegates and observers. He said the basic principles of the party are morality, self-love and love for the country, promotion of cordial relationship within the country and others outside country.

"GMC knows that politics without morals, truth and fair play always creates chaos and we have seen these signs from some other parties. Politics has bad reputation now-a-days because politicians never tell people the truth, they never keep to their promises, they are corrupt, they steal, they are self-interested. This is why people don't respect politicians and politics as a career," Mai Fatty said.

He said GMC sees that a country cannot go forward without politics but the political system the Gambia is very dirty.

"We cannot change this country to something better if we don't change the ways of politics, because the political system the Gambia is very dirty. We must change from dirty politics to clean politics by telling the people the truth, keeping and fulfilling our promises to citizens. Hence people would admire the political system in the country. Then the behaviours of citizens would change and we can change this country as well, this is the fight of GMC," said Mr Fatty.

Mr Alhamudou Conteh, a former GMC National Assembly candidate for Wulli East, called on party members to maintain morality and desist themselves from insulting other political leaders and their followers.

"I am urging all GMC party militants, sympathizers and supporters to desist from doing what is going on now in the politics of The Gambia (insulting political leaders). Because we don't want anybody to insult our leader therefore, we must not insult any political leader," Honourable Conteh recommends.

Other speakers include Mahadi Keita GMC constituency Chairman Wulli East, Tidda Kijera GMC national women mobilizer and Amadou Sisawo Diaspora president all called on the people Wulli to join GMC, which they say is the only party that bring development in this country.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.