Africa: Gambia's Colley Has Better Ball Recovery Ratio Than Africa's Highest Ranked Defender Koulibaly

31 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Omar Colley has a better ratio of ball recovery as a defender than the best rated African centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

In statistics emerging this week, the Gambia international recovered 233 balls averaging 15.5 per game with Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A.

The ratings is confined to players just in the Italian top tier with Lamin-born Omar ranked second while Kalidou Koulibaly comes at third, recovering 200 balls.

Nicolas Murru of Cagliari one of the key performers this term had 146 balls retrieved followed by Alex Ferrari (133) with Albin Ekdal scoring 122.

Colley is currently in Gambia on holiday and reacting to this statistics news, he said: 'I am happy but I would be happier if the whole team had more points. However, we are growing and I am sure we will all get out together.'

Also dubbed OJ, the former African youth champion joined Sampdoria from Genk in a record fee for a Gambian player.

